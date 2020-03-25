SENIOR HEALTH SERVICES RESEARCHER STEVE HINES JOINS ABT ASSOCIATES AS PRINCIPAL ASSOCIATE

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Hines, a researcher with an extensive record of managing federal and private funds to conduct health services research, learning and diffusion, and quality improvement initiatives has joined Abt Associates as a principal associate. He’ll develop Abt’s learning and diffusion capabilities to support projects funded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ,) and other domestic health clients. He’ll also support the AHRQ-funded TAKEheart cardiac rehabilitation initiative and initiatives focused on learning networks, quality improvement, and quality measurement.

“Steve brings an excellent blend of health services research experience, coupled with insights around diffusing learning into the healthcare field,” said Christopher Spera, Ph.D., Abt division vice president of Health & Environment.

Hines comes to Abt from IMPAQ International, where he led the Quality Improvement and Innovation group. He functioned as the Project Director for the Quality Payment Program: Small, Underserved and Rural [Practice] Support program, and investigated innovative ways to capture emerging web-based hospital information.

Prior to working at IMPAQ, Hines was employed at the American Hospital Association (AHA) and was a principal at Lewin Group. Some of his clients included AHRQ, CMS, Department of Veterans Affairs, Commonwealth Fund, Moore Foundation, and Schering-Plough.

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people's lives worldwide. From increasing crop yields and combatting infectious disease, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing—and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges. http://www.abtassociates.com

Eric Tischler Abt Associates (301) 347-5492 eric_tischler@abtassoc.com



