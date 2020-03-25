Packaging machinery market is estimated to reach $70.54 billion by 2027: AMR

Manufacturing of energy efficient and innovative packaging machinery, surge in usage of automation, rise in consumption of consumer goods, and utilization of vacuum packaging machines drive the global packaging machinery market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research published by Allied Market Research, the global packaging machinery market garnered $47.98 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $70.54 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of current market trends, major segments, market size & projections, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

Manufacturing of energy efficient and innovative packaging machinery, surge in usage of automation, rise in consumption of consumer goods, and utilization of vacuum packaging machines drive the global packaging machinery market. However, stringent regulations of governments and economic uncertainties hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in e-commerce and retail industry along with deployment of robots would create new opportunities in the market.

Based on type, the filling machines segment held nearly two-fifths of the total share of the market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the cleaning and sterilising Machine segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes the segment including cartoning machines, fill and seal machines (FFS), labelling machines, palletizing machines, and cleaning & sterilizing machines.

Based on end user, the food and beverages segment contributed to the largest share of the total market, holding nearly two-thirds of the total market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2026. However, the cosmetics segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The research also discusses segments including pharmaceutical, chemicals, and others.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, LAMEA is expected to witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the report are Aetna Group S.p.A., Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc., B&H Manufacturing Company, Inc., Coesia S.p.A., CKD Corporation, Fuji Machinery Co., Ltd., Duravant LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Langley Holdings plc, and The Adelphi Group of Companies. They have implemented various strategies including new product launches, mergers & acquisition, collaborations, parternships, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

