Nigeria Sponge and Scouring Pads Market to Reach US$ 214.2 Million by 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

The Nigeria sponge & scouring pads market was valued at US$ 148.3 million in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Sponge & scouring pads are used for cleaning dirt on cooking ware and kitchen utensils. In Nigeria, increasing awareness about cleanliness and hygiene are expected to drive growth of sponge & scoring pads market over the forecast period.



Statistics:

Drivers:

Rising initiatives by United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organization (WHO) towards hygiene practices are expected to increase awareness about usage of cleaning products such as sponge and scouring pads in Nigeria. This in turn is expected to fuel demand of sponge & scouring pads in the country. For instance, in a study titled, ‘Assessment of Food Safety Practices in a Rural Community in Southwest Nigeria’, published by Food and Public Health Journal in 2016, around 216 households were assessed in Southwest Nigeria for studying food safety practices. The study reported that community residents follow significant food safety practices with 90.3% of residents always clean their cooking utensils before as well as after use and 83.7% always clean their cooking environment.

Market Opportunities

Using sustainable materials for production of sponge and scouring pads is expected to create growth opportunities for players operating in the Nigeria sponge and scouring pads market. For instance, 3M Company offers ‘Scotch-Brite Greener Clean Non-Scratch Scour Pad’, wherein 50% of the scrubbing fibers of the pad are made from agave plant. Moreover, scrubbing fibers are derived from 100% recycled content and 100% recycled material is used for packaging.

Market Restraint

Availability of substitutes to sponge & scouring pads is expected to restrain growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, availability of products such as dish washing hand gloves with attached wash scrubber among others in the market, which offers convenience in cleaning are expected to hamper growth of Nigeria sponge and scouring pads market over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

Based on material type, polymer segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 81.4% in terms of value in 2018 in Nigeria sponge & scoring pads market . Polymer sponge and scouring pads are designed for certain specific cleaning surfaces such as bone china, glass, wood, and ceramic by considering their scratch tolerance.

The major players within the market such as 3M combine springy, non-woven polymer with various types of abrasives for manufacturing of sponge & scouring pads. The key players also make use of advanced resin bonding system to ensure that products do not degrade due to hot water and cleaning liquids, and have longer life.

Market Trends

Trend of using soft sponges and scouring pads that do not form scratch on the non-stick pan is increasing among the populace. Therefore, key players operating in the market are focused on offering scratch free sponges and scoring pads. For instance, 3M Company, which also operates in Nigeria, offers ‘Scotch-Brite Never Scratch Soap-Loaded Scour Pads’, where each pad is designed to have a grease-cutting soap, which is required for heavy-duty cleaning activities. Moreover, the pad looks like a steel wool, which is designed in such a way that it will not rust or splinter and do not create scratch on surface and have longer shelf life.

Competitive Section:

Company Names

3M Company

Vikan A/S

Kiwi Scourers Ltd

Vale Mill (Rochdale) Ltd.

Steelwool (Africa) Limited

Rozenbal SAS

Freudenberg Home & Cleaning Solutions GmbH

Emirates Steel Wool Manufacturing Est.

Market Segmentation:

By Material

Steel

Polymer

By Product Type

Light Duty

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Channels

Others (Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others)

