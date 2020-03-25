Sports and Athletic Socks Market Set to Grow 1.8X by 2029 End; Running Socks to Remain Bestselling, Says a Recent PMR Report

Innovations imparting enhanced features to sports and athletic socks are positively influencing the growth of the sports and athletic socks market. Growing awareness regarding the benefits of sports and athletic socks during regular exercise is paving the growth trajectory for sports and athletic socks market.

The global sports and athletic socks market is set to grow at a moderate rate through 2019-2029. Market players are investing in innovations to introduce new products in the market. The ability to promote exercise and healthy living among consumers make sports and athletic socks a highly demanded commodity across the globe. Established players in the market are focused on developing products specifically designed for popular sports, strengthening the growth of sports and athletic socks market.

Sports and Athletic Socks Market: Key Takeaways

Running socks will surface as the most demand product through 2019-2029 owing to preference for running as a routine exercise.

Online distribution channels will gain rapid traction in the market with doorstep delivery and multi-vendor presence.

East Asia will hold a major market share; Europe to continue presenting lucrative opportunities in the market.

Technological advancements will impart growth to the market by encouraging innovations.

Sports and Athletic Socks Market: Key Growth Drivers

Innovations are boosting the offerings in the sports and athletic socks market, positively influencing its growth.

Waterproof sports and athletic socks are gaining popularity in the market owing to the surge in outdoor activities such as skiing and hiking.

Rapid improvements in sports infrastructure across major regions are fueling the growth of sports and the athletic socks market.

Growing preference for sports in educational institutions is escalating the demand for sports and athletic socks.

Favorable government policies to boost sports acts as a catalyst in the growth of sports and athletic socks market.

Sports and Athletic Socks Market: Key Restraints

Lack of awareness regarding the benefits of sports and athletic socks in the general public slows down the adoption of sports and athletic socks, hindering the market growth.

Inadequate presence across the marketing outlets is a major challenge before the manufacturers.

Sports and Athletic Socks Market: Competition Landscape

Market players are using innovations to introduce new products in the market that aid in improving their brand image. established players are targeting popular sports to gain visibility. Established players are developing sports and athletic socks with organic and recyclable products, introducing sustainability in the market.

More about the Report

Persistence Market Research released a new study on the athletic & sports socks market that provide vital information on the market based on the material (wool blend, cotton blend, and synthetic blend), the basis of product (snow sports socks, running socks, soccer socks, cycling socks, basketball socks, fitness socks, golf socks, hockey socks, and casual sports socks), consumer group (women, men, kids and unisex), sales channel (offline and online), across major geographical regions.

