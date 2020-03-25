Alex Nieora Featured in Exclusive Interview

Alex Nieora was recently featured in an interview for Thrive Global for her work as a freelance writer and blogger

LONDON, ENGLAND, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alex Nieora is proud to announce that she has recently been featured in an exclusive interview for Thrive Global . The interview highlights her experiences as a writer and blogger.Originally from Santa Clarita, California, also having lived in London, England, and Coimbra Portugal, Alex Nieora is a freelance writer and blogger. She enjoys writing about her favorite cop dramas and is working on her own script for a crime television show.In the interview, Alex shares advice from her own experiences for anyone starting out in their career. Alex also shares tips for people looking to pursue a healthy work-life balance.“Don’t kill yourself for a job where they would replace you tomorrow,” says Alex Nieora.“If your employer doesn’t care about your work-life balance, they don’t care about you in general.”Alex Nieora also stressed how important it is to listen to your own narrative and ignore those who try to discredit you.“As long as you are happy, that is all that matters,” says Alex.For more information, please visit www.alexnieora.com About Alex NieoraAlex Nieora is a freelance writer and blogger. She is originally from Santa Clarita, California and has also lived in London, England, and Coimbra Portugal. Alex lives with her family. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from UCLA. Alex Nieora enjoys writing about cop and crime television dramas. She is currently developing characters and writing scripts for episodes of her own creation, which she hopes to produce someday.



