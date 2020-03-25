Billion-dollar Bentonite Market Witnesses Promising Growth; Sodium Bentonite Reckons over 50% Demand: Fact.MR

Premier manufacturers of bentonite must plan massive investments to achieve enhanced quality output, diverse product portfolio, and efficient production by accelerating R&D undertakings.

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On account of diverse applications across industries such as oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, construction, food, and cosmetics, global bentonite market will exhibit promising growth during 2019-2027. Fact.MR’s latest study projects the CAGR at 5% through the course of forecast period.

“Bentonite’s ability to expand 10X its volume makes it ideal for drilling and mud-rotary processes. Moreover, preponderance of global oil & gas producers is causing a spike in demand for bentonite. Amplified demand for global energy consumption will push the market growth through 2027,” concludes Fact.MR.

Request Sample Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4560

Bentonite Market – Key Findings

Oil & gas industry continues to be the prominent end-use industry of bentonite.

Sodium bentonite is witnessing prolific adoption, especially in drilling mud applications.

Bentonite consumption is extensively driven by its water treatment applications.

Asia Pacific bentonite market constitutes 42.3% market share.

North America bentonite market will observe impressive CAGR through the forecast period.

Bentonite Market – Key Driving Factors

Bentonite is increasingly being utilized in skin care applications owing to its impressive absorbing properties.

Heightened demand for bentonite in the construction industry as a sealing agent is propelling the growth of market.

High viscosity of bentonite continues to expedite its usage in lubricant applications.

Bentonite’s nutrient offering and water holding properties are being preferred by farmers to treat soil nutrient deficiency.

SME’s in emerging economies are receiving greater government incentive thereby favoring the market growth.

Explore the complete bentonite market report with detailed market segmentation, 104 illustrative figures, and 80 data tables at - https://www.factmr.com/report/4560/bentonite-market

Bentonite Market – Key Restraints

Stringent government regulations against the use of bentonite with certain harmful chemical additives are limiting the growth of market.

Bentonite market is highly competitive owing to its fragmented nature which makes it challenging for market players to garner significant market share.

Competitive Landscape

The global bentonite market is a highly fragmented landscape with numerous regional and global manufacturers. Key players featured in this Fact.MR study include, but are not limited to, Halliburton Co., Mineral Technologies Inc., Clariant AG, Kunimine Industries Co., Kemira OYJ, Kutch Minerals, and Charles B Chrystal Co. Inc. Quality and pricing of bentonite remains the key focus areas of market players. To ensure long-term gains, they are collaborating with leaders of end-use industries to boost the consumption of bentonite through 2027. Prominent players must broaden their end-user applications for indubitable competitive advantage.

More About the Report

This 170-page study offers in-depth commentary on the bentonite market. The study provides compelling insights on the bentonite market on the basis of product type (sodium and calcium), application (drilling fluid, clarification agents, sealant, absorbent, and binder), and end-use industry (pharmaceuticals, construction, foundry, oil, and food) across seven regions (North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, Japan).

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Chemical & Materials Landscape

Organic Pigments Market – Fact.MR’s latest insights on the global organic pigments market encompasses key segments, major growth parameters, along with industry leaders for the course of forecast period (2019-2027).

Active Insulation Market – Get actionable insights on the global active insulation market through Fact.MR’s in-depth report covering winning imperatives, product portfolio, and revenue share of market leaders for 2019-2029.

Silicon carbide Market – Fact.MR’s comprehensive study on the global silicon carbide market covers segmental analysis, region-wise analysis, along with qualitative and quantitative analysis for 2019-2029.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the Chemical & Materials industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Fact.MR's latest chemical industry market reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1339/global-bentonite-market



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.