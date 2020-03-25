GrowLife Supports Essential Businesses During Challenging Yet Crucial Times

Plant Cultivation Equipment Supplier Continues to Provide EZ CLONE and Clone Products On Demand During COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- KIRKLAND, Wash., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowLife, Inc. (OTCQB: PHOT) (“GrowLife” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced that it continues to operate and provide essential business services on a state-by-state basis, as determined by state laws amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The cannabis and hemp industries that service the medicinal demand are seeing great support from the states. Additionally, this is planting season for many hemp farmers across the country, it is imperative for GrowLife to support these farmers by keeping EZ CLONE and all GrowLife products available to them.



“We are seeing our entire value chain, from supply to demand, including transportation, to be working in a cooperative fashion so that essential products remain available,” said GrowLife CEO Marco Hegyi. “At GrowLife and EZ CLONE, most of our employees are working from their homes, supporting the stay at home order. Our manufacturing and warehouse teams are equipped with compliance safety gear. The health of our employees, customers, suppliers and partners is paramount, and is part of our core values so we take this virus condition seriously.”

“In addition, I am pleased to say without guidance, that we continue to reach out to hundreds of our channel partners across the nation everyday and find demand remains strong. Many other business sectors are not as fortunate and are economically suffering from what we all hope is a temporary shutdown,” Hegyi added.

GrowLife recently updated its shareholders on its move into proprietary CBD-rich hemp clones sales, with the announcement that its exclusive line of hemp clones is now on sale under the brand EZ-CLONEZ. More information on the clones, including what clones are best for what region and the planting instructions for each strain can be found here .

For more information about GrowLife, including the CEO’s most recent video statement, visit the company’s website . Products can be purchased at ShopGrowLife.com .

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) aims to become the nation’s largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Our mission is to help make our customers successful. Through a network of local representatives covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

