NFINIT Achieves VMware Cloud Verified Status

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFINIT , a leading provider of enterprise-class cloud, connectivity, colocation and technology services, today announced it has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status.

The Cloud Verified badge signals to customers that NFINIT offers a service running on top of the complete VMware Cloud infrastructure. Through Cloud Verified partner services, customers attain access to the full set of VMware Cloud Infrastructure capabilities including integration and interoperability, cost optimization and flexibility.

“We are pleased to have earned the VMware Cloud Verified status,” said Kevin Johnson, VP of Product Strategy, NFINIT. “Our portfolio of cloud solutions and tools provide customers flexibility and speed to market as the demands for hybrid and multi-cloud solutions are rapidly increasing. This collaboration with VMware further reinforces NFINIT’s commitment to providing high demand, customized offerings to support the ever-changing needs of our clients in today’s fast-paced digital world.”

“Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organizations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers’ businesses,” said Jim Aluotto, senior director, Cloud Provider Business, Americas Region, VMware. “Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers can provide the efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting NFINIT as it empowers organizations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud.”



VMware’s global network of more than 4,300 cloud providers leverage VMware’s consistent cloud infrastructure to offer a wide array of services in over 120 countries, provide geographic and industry specialization, and help customers meet complex regulatory requirements.



For information on how to become a Cloud Verified partner, please visit: https://www.vmware.com/partners/service-provider/vmware-cloud-verified-logo.html .



About NFINIT

NFINIT is a leading provider of enterprise-class cloud, connectivity, colocation and technology services. As a full stack technology services company, NFINIT maintains a consultative approach that ensures complete understanding of clients’ unique challenges and requirements to help place their workloads in the most optimal environment. NFINIT’s mission is to provide best in breed technology solutions combined with the highest level of subject matter expertise and support to fulfill our clients’ technology roadmaps.



Headquartered in San Diego, California, NFINIT supports thousands of clients nationwide. For more information, please visit www.nfinit.com .

VMware, VMware Cloud, VMware Cloud Verified and VMware Cloud Provider are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.



