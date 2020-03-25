Trace-A-Matic Increases Machining Accuracy While Reducing Lead-Time

New Mazak Integrex i-400 5-Axis Machining Center Installation at Trace-A-Matic North

New 5-axis machining center provides maximum versatility, single setups, and increased capacity.

BROOKFIELD, WI, USA, March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trace-A-Matic Corp. announced today the addition of a new Mazak Integrex i-400 5-axis machining center in Plant 1 at their Brookfield, WI location. This addition brings the Integrex i-400 count to three for the plant. The turn-mill bed center features a 12.0" chuck, y-axis 10.2" max swing over carriage maximum, 25.90" max swing over ways maximum, with a 60" center to center maximum. The new machine will primarily serve the aerospace and military industries, extending the machining capacity of the 45,000 square foot facility.

"Multi-axis machining allows us to more efficiently machine complex parts with extreme accuracy," Ed Graunke, President of Trace-A-Matic, said in a statement. "The ability to combine multiple setups into a single operation reduces part handling, numerous clamping phases, and non-cut time. We're also able to use shorter cutting tools with less vibration and deflection, which results in more precise machining."

About Trace-A-Matic Corporation

Trace-A-Matic machines precision parts and assemblies for manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, food processing, heavy equipment, medical equipment, mining, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, power generation, transportation, and general industrial markets. The company's state-of-the-art facilities use the latest CNC manufacturing technologies to produce complex and intricate components that meet or exceed the most critical tolerances. Machining parts from castings, weldments, forgings, tubing and bar stock that range in weight from one pound to 15,000 pounds.

Trace-A-Matic was established in 1968 and has evolved into a multi-facility operation with locations in Brookfield, WI, and Houston, TX serving the US and international customers. They employ a highly skilled workforce of 200+ people that operate 150+ precision machining centers in a combined climate-controlled environment of 300,000+ square feet.

Visit https://www.traceamatic.com/news/Trace-A-Matic-Increases-Machining-Accuracy.html for more information.

Trace-A-Matic North - Headquarters

21125 Enterprise Avenue

Brookfield, WI 53045, USA

https://www.traceamatic.com

sales@traceamatic.com

+1-262-797-7300

Trace-A-Matic South

7210 Empire Central Drive

Houston, TX 77040, USA

+1-713-538-1370



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.