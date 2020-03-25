Coronavirus - Eritrea: Health Alert

Health Alert – U.S. Embassy Asmara, Eritrea, March 25, 2020

Location: Asmara

Event: The Eritrean Ministry of Health has confirmed one case of COVID-19 at the airport.

On March 14, the Department of State authorized the departure from any diplomatic or consular post in the world of US personnel and family members who have been medically determined to be at higher risk of a poor outcome if exposed to COVID-19.

On March 23, the Eritrean Ministry of Health released Public Guidelines regarding COVID-19 in Eritrea. The language of the Public Guidelines is available on the website shabait.com (http://shabait.com/news/local-news/30342–ministry-of-health-public-guidelines-no-3)

The government of Eritrea has implemented enhanced screening and quarantine measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice. U.S. citizens who are considering returning to the United States are urged to work with their airlines to make travel arrangements while flights are still available. Visit the local government website (shabait.com) for additional information on these new measures.

The government of Eritrea has implemented measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. Sporting events, festivals, and gatherings larger than 10 people have been banned. Visit the local government website (shabait.com) for updated information.

Many travelers worldwide have reported unexpected flight cancellations and limited flight availability. Embassy Asmara is aware of only one airline continuing operations at Asmara International Airport. U.S. citizens who are considering returning to the United States are urged to make travel arrangements while flights are still available. If your travel has been disrupted, please contact your airline.

The Department of State has issued a Global Level 4 Health Advisory for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 2 Global COVID-19 Outbreak Notice.

U.S. government personnel are implementing telework and social distancing practices.

Actions to Take:

Assistance:



