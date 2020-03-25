Enphase Energy Partners with Rexel to Expand Australian Solar Distribution Network

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced an expanded partnership with Rexel Group, a global multichannel solar distributor of products and services, to include Australia-wide distribution. The agreement makes Enphase products available to solar installers via Rexel’s extensive electrical wholesale network in both metro and regional Australia.



Rexel Group operates in 26 countries with over 2,000 branches, has a distribution network of more than 40 businesses, and employs more than 26,000 workers worldwide. In Australia, Rexel has an electrical industry heritage that dates back more than 100 years and operates a national network of 146 wholesale branches across four brands, including Rexel, John R. Turk, Ideal Electrical, and Lear & Smith. The company is committed to providing expert customer service and an extensive range of reliable products that meet the highest safety standards.

“We pride ourselves in supporting our customer base with market-leading levels of product knowledge, customer service, pricing, and product availability,” said Rob McLeod, managing director at Rexel Australia. “We believe Enphase products offer an innovative AC solar solution that delivers the highest standards for solar safety to help installers grow their businesses, while minimizing their risk of exposure to high-voltage DC electricity.”

Rexel Australia will provide solar installers with Enphase IQ 7™ and IQ 7+™ microinverters as well as the full suite of Enphase IQ™ accessory products, including the Enphase Q Cable™ wire system and the Enphase Envoy™ communications gateway, to ensure one-stop-shop convenience at its nearly 50 specialist solar branches across the country. IQ 7 and IQ 7+ microinverters leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale.

Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million cumulative hours of power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. The Company’s microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 10-year warranty in the Australian solar market, which can be extended for a fee to 15, 20, or 25 years by the homeowner.

“Enphase and Rexel have been working together in the United States and Europe, and we are pleased to extend this collaboration to Australia,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Rexel’s long history and brand strength in Australia, combined with its vast retail presence, means that solar installers can benefit from even more convenient access to Enphase products at competitive pricing and supported by our outstanding customer service.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 25 million microinverters, and over one million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/au and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Enphase, IQ, IQ 7, IQ 7+, Enphase Q Cable, Enphase IQ Envoy, the Enphase logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected safety, reliability, life expectancy, value, performance and advantages of Enphase Energy’s products and technology; quality of its customer service; and the capabilities of its installation partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Enphase Contact:

Justin Cohen

Marketing Manager, APAC

jcohen@enphaseenergy.com

+61 438 630 163



