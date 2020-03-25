ENGlobal Subsidiary Servicing U.S. Military Receives

/EIN News/ -- Best of Tulsa Award for Engineering Services



Houston, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENGlobal (NASDAQ: ENG), a leading provider of engineered modular solutions, today announced that its ENGlobal Government Services, Inc. subsidiary has been selected by the Tulsa Award Program for the 2020 Best of Tulsa Award in the category of Engineering Services.

The Award honors Tulsa companies achieving exceptional success in their business category and providing exceptional service to their customers and community.

Tulsa-based ENGlobal Government Services, Inc. has for 30 years provided global engineering and automation solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Defense Logistics Agency, and Space and Naval Warfare System Center–Atlantic, among others.

“We are honored to receive this award, and honored to remain a trusted technology provider to our nation’s Military,” said CEO William A. Coskey. “We look forward to filling this vital role for many years to come.”

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal (Nasdaq: ENG) is a provider of engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. ENGlobal operates through two business segments: Automation and Engineering. ENGlobal’s Automation segment provides services related to the design, fabrication and implementation of distributed control, instrumentation and process analytical systems. The Engineering segment provides consulting services for the development, management and execution of projects requiring professional engineering, construction management, and related support services. Within ENGlobal’s Engineering segment, ENGlobal Government Services provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.ENGlobal.com .



Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company’s expectations, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENGlobal’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.



Click here to join our email list: http://www.b2i.us/irpass.asp?BzID=702&to=ea&s=0 .



CONTACT:

Mark A. Hess

Phone: (281) 878-1000

E-mail: ir@ENGlobal.com



Market Makers – Investor Relations

Jimmy Caplan

512-329-9505

Email: jimmycaplan@me.com



Market Makers – Media Relations

Rick Eisenberg

212-496-6828

Email: eiscom@msn.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.