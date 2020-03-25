International Year of Plant Health: EFSA launches new website
To mark the International Year of Plant Health, EFSA has launched a special website highlighting the work it is doing with its partners to combat plant pests and protect Europe’s cultivated and wild plants.
The website will be updated throughout the year with news and information on activities aimed at raising awareness about plant health in Europe and beyond.
Take a look: Working together to protect Europe’s plants
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.