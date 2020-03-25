There were 525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,484 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Uganda: 5 New Coronavirus cases

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda Download logo

The 5 new cases are: 3 Ugandans and 2 Chinese. The 2 Chinese are part of the 6 who were intercepted in Zombo District

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.