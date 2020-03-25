MPX INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO NEWSWIRE SERVICES IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.



TORONTO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPX International Corporation (“MPX International”, “MPXI” or the “Company”) (CSE:MPXI; OTCQX:MPXOF), a multinational diversified cannabis company, announces that it is postponing its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) to a later date. The Company is assessing its options with regards to hosting the Meeting with a view to protecting the health and safety of its employees, shareholders and others who usually attend the Meeting. Updated details regarding the Meeting will be communicated when available. The decision to postpone the Meeting is motivated by rapidly evolving news on COVID-19, which MPXI is monitoring closely, and advice from governments and health officials.

About MPX International Corporation

MPX International Corporation is a multinational diversified cannabis company focused on developing and operating assets across the global cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient.

