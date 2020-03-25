ORYX Gaming Delivers Virtual Sports, Live Dealer and Casino Content to Betcris

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has extended its partnership with Betcris following the successful launch of ORYX’s content with Lotería Nacional de Ecuador, Betcris’ B2B client.



The strengthened collaboration will see Betcris use ORYX Hub platform to launch new online casino games and live-dealer tables, as well as a variety of virtual sports across several regulated markets. The deal will greatly enhance the company’s offering and allow Betcris to upgrade its promotional activities with the use of the ORYX Data Analytics Platform and a variety of player engagement tools. These include real time promotions, leaderboards, tournaments and jackpots.

With the added benefit of ORYX Hub platform tools and features, Betcris is going to be able to improve its conversion and retention and improve its performance indicators across their network.

Operating since 2006, Betcris is a pioneer in online betting and has become a leading Latin American online gaming operator. Betcris focuses primarily on the Central and South American market and has been regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority since 2011. ORYX is licenced by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and is compliant, certified or approved in 14 major jurisdictions.

Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming, said: “Strengthening our partnership with Betcris will allow us to offer our product portfolio to a much wider audience across a range of strategic markets and we are positive that in combination with our platform tools it will perform extremely well throughout the operator’s brand portfolio.”

JD Duarte, CEO, at Betcris, said: “As gaming continues to increase in popularity, Betcris is determined to offer the latest and most innovative solutions, ensuring that our players find new opportunities and new challenges. The selection of products available through ORYX Hub is a result of our commitment to provide players access to the most attractive content in all markets which we operate in.”

About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a B2B gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, ORYX offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, marketing and operational services, as well as ORYX Hub, an advanced content aggregator, product integration and marketing platform for casino, sportsbook and lottery verticals.

Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, ORYX Hub combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions, allowing operators to access over 8,000 world-class games through a single account. ORYX is a member of Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), a global next-generation gaming group.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s main portfolio is ORYX Gaming , an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

