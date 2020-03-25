Specialty Renal Products Announces Appointment of Tony Robinson as Vice President of Operations

/EIN News/ --



Medical Device Veteran Hired to Drive FDA Clearance and Market Launch

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Specialty Renal Products, Inc. (SRP), a subsidiary of Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq:NEPH), a medical device company that develops and sells a hemodiafiltration (HDF) system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease (ESRD), announced today that it has hired Tony Robinson as Vice President of Operations.

“We are extremely pleased to have Tony join the SRP team,” said Daron Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Tony brings significant expertise managing medical device development programs, as well as commercial launch planning. We anticipate that he will drive significant value for SRP’s shareholders.”

“I have been following the progress of SRP’s next-generation HDF system, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the company at this late stage of development,” said Tony Robinson. “I believe HDF holds enormous promise and look forward to helping bring this therapy option to U.S. dialysis patients.”

Tony Robinson brings over 16 years of leadership in medical device development, operational execution, and regulatory compliance to SRP, most recently as COO of CVR Medical Corp. Tony earned a BBA in Finance and an MBA in Health Care Administration, fueling a career which has spanned both the public and private sectors. Previously providing guidance to both start-ups and large global entities, he possesses hands-on experience in all aspects of the medical device life cycle.

About Specialty Renal Products, Inc. and Nephros, Inc.

Specialty Renal Products, a subsidiary of Nephros, is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with ESRD.

Nephros is a commercial stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems to the medical and commercial markets. Nephros ultrafilters and pathogen detection systems are used in hospitals and medical clinics to assess and reduce the infection risks from waterborne pathogens (e.g., Legionella, Pseudomonas) in showers, sinks, and ice machines. Additionally, Nephros ultrafilters are used by dialysis centers for assisting in the added removal of endotoxins and other biological contaminants from the water and bicarbonate concentrate supplied to hemodialysis machines and patients.

For more information about Nephros, please visit its website at www.nephros.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding SRP’s strategy, plans and objectives, and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including uncertainty in clinical outcomes, potential delays in the regulatory approval process, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, the availability of capital when needed, dependence on third party manufacturers and researchers, regulatory reforms, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nephros’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Nephros does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

