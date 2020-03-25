/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Nokia completes acquisition of Elenion Technologies

25 March 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Elenion Technologies, a U.S.-based company focusing on silicon photonics technology. The planned acquisition was originally announced February 19, 2020.

Elenion’s technology expertise and unique design platform and services enable Nokia to expand its market footprint by addressing the critical and rapidly evolving optical connectivity requirements of 5G, cloud and enterprise networking. Ownership of these key assets brings time-to-market and cost advantages to Nokia’s broad portfolio of networking solutions by applying the massive scale and economies of silicon design and manufacturing to the optical supply chain.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

