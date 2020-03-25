Director/PDMR Shareholding
/EIN News/ -- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
March 25, 2020
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on March 23, 2020 in respect of the fourth quarter of 2019, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") as set out below. Details of the LTIP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2019 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
|PDMR
|Date Acquired
|Share Type
|Number of notional dividend shares acquired
|Price per Share
|Ben van Beurden
|23 March 2020
|RDSA
|21,314.09
|EUR 12.23
|Jessica Uhl
|23 March 2020
|RDS.A
|5,897.89
|USD 26.83
|Harry Brekelmans
|23 March 2020
|RDSA
|6,015.98
|EUR 12.23
|Ronan Cassidy
|23 March 2020
|RDSB
|5,110.44
|GBP 10.68
|Donny Ching
|23 March 2020
|RDSA
|4,484.64
|EUR 12.23
|Wael Sawan
|23 March 2020
|RDSA
|5,929.47
|EUR 12.23
|Huibert Vigeveno
|23 March 2020
|RDSA
|3,575.33
|EUR 12.23
|Maarten Wetselaar
|23 March 2020
|RDSA
|6,015.98
|EUR 12.23
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ben
|Last Name(s)
|van Beurden
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|12.23
|Volume
|21,314.09
|Total
|260,671.32
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
21,314.09
12.23
260,671.32
|Date of transaction
|23/03/2020
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Jessica
|Last Name(s)
|Uhl
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
|Identification Code
|US7802592060
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
|Currency
|USD
|Price
|26.83
|Volume
|5,897.89
|Total
|158,240.39
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
5,897.89
26.83
158,240.39
|Date of transaction
|23/03/2020
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Harry
|Last Name(s)
|Brekelmans
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Projects & Technology Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|12.23
|Volume
|6,015.98
|Total
|73,575.44
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
6,015.98
12.23
73,575.44
|Date of transaction
|23/03/2020
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ronan
|Last Name(s)
|Cassidy
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MM408
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|10.68
|Volume
|5,110.44
|Total
|54,579.50
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
5,110.44
10.68
54,579.50
|Date of transaction
|23/03/2020
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Donny
|Last Name(s)
|Ching
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Legal Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|12.23
|Volume
|4,484.64
|Total
|54,847.15
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
4,484.64
12.23
54,847.15
|Date of transaction
|23/03/2020
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Upstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|12.23
|Volume
|5,929.47
|Total
|72,517.42
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
5,929.47
12.23
72,517.42
|Date of transaction
|23/03/2020
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Huibert
|Last Name(s)
|Vigeveno
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Downstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|12.23
|Volume
|3,575.33
|Total
|43,726.29
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
3,575.33
12.23
43,726.29
|Date of transaction
|23/03/2020
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Maarten
|Last Name(s)
|Wetselaar
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|12.23
|Volume
|6,015.98
|Total
|73,575.44
|
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
6,015.98
12.23
73,575.44
|Date of transaction
|23/03/2020
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
