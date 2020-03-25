evitria Crosses 100-Citation Threshold

SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, March 25, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- evitria AG, a global antibody expression service provider, announces that it has crossed the 100-citation threshold on Google Scholars. Researchers around the globe use evitria's services to advance their research and publish their ground-breaking findings in renowned scientific journals. Among many other highly cited publications, one recent scientific article in Nature Medicine by Ghorashian et al., University College London, describes how evitria's production capabilities of an Anti-CAT CAR Idiotype antibody contributed to a clinical study to assess CAR+ T cells in pediatric patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

evitria, headquartered in Schlieren (Switzerland), specializes in CHO-based transient expression of recombinant antibodies (including bispecific and fusion antibodies) for research purposes. Since it was founded in 2010, evitria has produced more than 10,000 antibodies for its global client base and sets itself apart with its benchmark-setting speed, reliability and quality. evitria has become one of the leading providers and services a broad range of clients from start-ups and research institutions to globally operating biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

