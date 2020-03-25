SAMOA AIRPORT AUTHORITY COVID-19 LOCKDOWN

SAMOA, March 25 - 1. In line with the State of Emergency proclamation, from 12:00am midnight, Thursday 26 March 2020 all flight movements are suspended until further notice. 2. The Faleolo International Airport Terminal is CLOSED. Public access is prohibited until further notice. 3. Working office hours are from 9:00am to 3:00pm, Monday to Friday. Thank you, SAA Management *** PULEGA O MALAEVAALELE KOVITI-19 TAPUNIA 1. E tusa ai ma le Poloaiga o Faalavelave Faafuasei a le Malo o Samoa, e afua i le itula 12:00am, i le vaveao o le Aso Tofi 26 Mati 2020, ua taofia mo se taimi le tumau faigamalaga uma faavaomalo. 2. Ua tapunia foi le Fale Faatali/Faaee pasese. Ua faasaina foi le toe ulufale o le mamalu o le atunuu mo se taimi le tumau. 3. O taimi faigaluega o le Ofisa mo galuega masani, 9:00am – 3:00pm, Aso Gafua i le Aso Faraile. Fa’afetai, Pulega o Malaevaalele

