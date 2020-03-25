PUBLIC NOTICE: Temporary suspension of Passport Processes

SAMOA, March 25 - The Public is hereby advised that as of Thursday, 26th March 2020, the Samoa Immigration service for issuance of travel documents (including Passports, Documents of Identity (DOI) and Certificates of Identity (CI) will be closed temporarily until further notice.

Applications that have been received before the 26th March will still be processed.

This change has been made in compliant with the new Orders issued under the State of Emergency, declared for the protection of Samoa from the COVID 19.

Other immigration services will remain open as usual.

For enquiries please contact the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet – Immigration Division on telephones: 20291 or 20292 during working hours or on email: immigration@mpmc.gov.ws

***

FAASILASILAGA: Taofia auaunaga tau tusi folau i se taimi le tumau.

E faasilasila atu ma le faaaloalo i le mamalu o le atunuu e faapea: o le a taofia ai auaunaga uma tau tusi folau i se taimi le tumau e afua atu i le Aso Tofi 26 Mati 2020 seia toe maua atu seisi faaaliga.

E le aofia ai talosaga ua maea ona tuuina mai.

Ua faia lenei fesuia’iga ina ia ogatasi ma poloa’iga o faalavelave tutupu faafuase’i ua tuuina atu mo le puipuiga o le atunuu mai le faamai o le COVID 19 ua pepesi i le lalolagi.

O le a tatalaina pea isi auaunaga masani a le ofisa o femalagaiga i taimi masani.

Mo nisi faamatalaga, faamolemole faafeso’ota’i mai le tatou ofisa i numera nei: 20291 or 20292 po o le imeli immigration@mpmc.gov.ws

Ma le faaaloalo, PULE SILI O LE MATAGALUEGA A LE PALEMIA MA LE KAPENETA