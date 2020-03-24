ROGERS SUGAR PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE REGARDING COVID-19

OPERATIONS TO CONTINUE

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Rogers Sugar”) (TSX: RSI) today provided an update regarding its operations, in light of the evolving COVID-19 situation. First and foremost, the Corporation is taking all possible measures to ensure the health and welfare of its employees at all of its facilities. In view of the importance of the uninterrupted production of Rogers Sugar’s products to ensure the continuity of the food chain, its operations are considered as essential and will therefore continue to do all it possibly can to maintain manufacturing.



“Following the decision by some provincial governments to halt non-essential services until further notice, we felt it was important to clarify the situation with all Rogers Sugar stakeholders. As a vital component of the food supply chain, our Sugar and Maple products are considered essential for our retail and industrial customers. We are working closely with our customers to ensure that their product needs, and those of their customers, are fulfilled. Clearly, our priority is to protect our employees and we have therefore introduced comprehensive and rigorous hygiene policies to ensure their health and safety. We are monitoring the situation daily and will make any required adjustments,” stated John Holliday, President and CEO of Lantic.

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic Inc. (“Lantic”) and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic’s sugar products are marketed under the “Lantic” trademark in Eastern Canada, and the “Rogers” trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of The Maple Treat Corporation (“TMTC”) and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC’s products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products and are sold under various brand names, such as L.B. Maple Treat, Great Northern, Decacer and Highland Sugarworks.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, relating to the Corporation’s operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on the Corporation’s operations, estimates, forecasts and projections, including with respect to the continuity of its operations despite the Covid-19 pandemic. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and/or are beyond the Corporation’s control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Corporation and its operations. These factors include those set forth in other public filings. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

