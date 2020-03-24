Coronavirus - Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus - 24 March 2020

Four (4) new cases were identified today, bringing the total to forty (40).

Two (2) travellers who arrived from Dubai

One (1) traveller who arrived from Brussels, Belguim

One contact of a previously confirmed positive traveller, who was identified through tracing.

The recent travellers were automatically placed in isolation upon arrival and tested.

All patients are under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management.

Heightened vigilance continued to be required. The enhanced prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must be rigorously observed: non-essential businesses are closed, travel between cities districts is suspended, and non-essential movements outside the home are not permitted. Any Rwandans or legal residents returning to the country will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated locations.

The cooperation Rwandans and residents is greatly appreciated, as are the efforts of those working hard in the health sector who continue to be supported and appropriately protected as they work to protect the health and safety of all of us.

Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly and maintaining physical distance from other people (at least 1 mere).

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call the toll-free number 114, or dial *114# for automated screening, or email callcenter@rbc.gov.rw or send a WhatsApp message to +250788 20 2080, or contact a medical professional.



