Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: 24 March 2020

The Ministry would like to advise the nation that the second case of COVID-19 who deceased yesterday at Wilkins Hospital, was buried today under supervision by the Ministry of Health and Child Care in line with guidance from the Public Health Act [15: 17].

As of today, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country is now three. Today, the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested a total 15 specimens, the majority being from contacts of the deceased case. One male tested positive for COVID-19, more details to be provided later.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry today received a consignment of commodities from the Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundation through the African Union, to help strengthen and intensify surveillance, laboratory testing and case management of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe. The consignment included 20 000 laboratory diagnostic test kits, 100 000 medical face masks and 1 000 protective suits and face shields. The Ministry is very grateful to the Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundations for their generosity and contribution to the National COVID-19 response and will ensure equitable distribution of this consignment so that they get to where there is the greatest need.

The Ministry would also like to report that today an adult, pregnant woman presented at Masvingo Provincial Hospital with a history of dry cough, shortness of breath, chest pains but no fever. She had a history of having travelled to South Africa on the 28th February 2020 and returned on the 7th March 2020. The local Rapid Response Team went to assess her and advised that she be put under self-isolation at home. Specimens have been collected for COVID-19 testing and we will give an update of the results.

The Ministry would like to remind everyone to remain vigilant in the prevention of COVID­19 and practice good personal hygiene including:

Washing hands with soap and water frequently or use of an alcohol-based hand-rub,

Covering your nose and mouth with tissue paper or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, coughing or sneezing. Additionally, all non-essential travel is strongly discouraged.

If you suspect COVID-19 disease, or wish to obtain more information on this disease, you are advised to call the following Ministry of Health and Child Care TOLLFREE HOTLINE numbers for assistance: +263714 734 593 or +263774 112 531.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.