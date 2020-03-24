There were 667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,717 in the last 365 days.

Landos Biopharma to Present at the Upcoming 2020 Solebury Trout Virtual Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- BLACKSBURG, Va., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, today announced that Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, plans to present an overview of the company and provide a business update at the upcoming Solebury Trout Virtual Investor Conference. The 25 minute presentation includes an interactive Q&A with participants prompted to submit questions electronically. Details are as follows:

  Date/Time: Tuesday, March 31, at 2:00 p.m. EDT
                Access: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/solebury/mediaframe/36522/indexl.html 
  Webcast archive: 24 hours following the presentation an archive of the event will be available on the Company’s website at www.landosbiopharma.com.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of first-in-class oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos’ lead clinical asset, BT-11, is a first-in-class, oral therapeutic that acts locally in the gastrointestinal tract for treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The company completed Phase 1 clinical testing in 2018 and initiated global Phase 2 clinical testing of BT-11 for ulcerative colitis (UC) in 2019. Landos also has a robust pipeline of new compounds for other autoimmune diseases, several of which Landos anticipates will advance to Phase 1 clinical testing in 2020. For more information, please visit www.landosbiopharma.com.

Contacts:
Chiara Russo (investors)
Solebury Trout
617-221-9197
crusso@troutgroup.com

Rich Allan (media)
Solebury Trout
646-378-2958
rallan@troutgroup.com

