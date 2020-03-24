DOMOPALOOZA LIVE AND ON-DEMAND REPLAY NOW AVAILABLE FOR FREE

/EIN News/ -- Domo’s 100% Virtual Event Shines a Light on Dark Data to Help Businesses Move Forward at Record Speed



SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domopalooza LIVE and On-Demand – Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that Domopalooza LIVE and On-Demand is now available as a free replay . Domopalooza LIVE and On-Demand was the company’s first 100% virtual event, created as a way to stay close to customers following the cancellation of its annual March gathering of more than 3,000 people in Salt Lake City due to COVID-19 concerns.

Domopalooza LIVE and On-Demand had more than 9,000 registered day-of attendees from more than 80 countries, and more than 12,000 have since accessed the event on replay. Taking viewers across the beautiful state of Utah, from salt mines to the south, to the Bonneville Salt Flats to the west and up 12,000 feet in Utah’s northern back country, the event included a mix of live segments and pre-recorded sessions with 20 customer-produced breakouts as well as behind-the-scenes feature stories with Brian Kaner, Pep Boys’ CEO – Service and Jack Pelo, President and CEO of Swire Coca-Cola, USA.

The company announced a series of new products, features and enhancements to bring additional augmented capabilities in the Domo Business Cloud, and help unlock the value of an organization’s dark data by making it more consumable, useable and actionable at scale. These announcements included ubiquitous machine learning and more powerful data management tools ; the industry’s first no-code, drag-and-drop development environment to empower data-driven app creation ; and support for AWS SageMaker Autopilot to drive machine learning insights for everyone in the business. A comprehensive list of product announcements can be found here .

“It’s never been more clear that moving fast with great data can define businesses that successfully navigate these unprecedented times,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “I am incredibly proud of the work our team did to deliver new innovations to the Business Cloud which continue to advance how customers achieve BI leverage at cloud scale in record time.”

To watch the Domopalooza LIVE and On-Demand replay, visit https://www.domo.com/domopalooza .

