WidePoint Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 and Recent Operational Highlights:

  • Received a notice of intent from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to solicit and award a sole source IDIQ contract to WidePoint for Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS)

  • Supported the address canvassing program, the first major field operation of the 2020 Census, by activating, deploying, tracking, and decommissioning over 60,000 devices and providing training and help desk support to over 60,000 enumerators

  • Appointed Kellie Kim, a finance and accounting professional with over 30 years of experience in telecom, technology, and professional services as the new chief financial officer

  • Partnered with KoolSpan to provide end-to-end encryption for phone calls and text messages

  • Repurchased 864,000 shares of common stock, equivalent to $366,000, as of December 31, 2019

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights (results compared to the same year-ago period):

  • Revenues increased 13% to $28.1 million

  • Gross profit increased 6% to $4.8 million

  • Net loss totaled $34,000

  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $972,000, marking the company’s tenth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, and in line with forecast

Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights (results compared to the same year-ago period):

  • Revenues increased 22% to a record $101.7 million

  • Gross profit increased 14% to a record $17.4 million

  • Net income totaled $226,000

  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $3.6 million


Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Summary       
       
(in millions, except per share amounts) December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
  (Unaudited)
Revenues $ 28.1     $ 24.8  
Gross Profit $ 4.8     $ 4.5  
Gross Profit Margin   16.9 %     18.1 %
Operating Expenses $ 4.5     $ 3.7  
Income (Loss) from Operations $ 0.3     $ 0.7  
Net Income (Loss) $ (0.0 )   $ (0.4 )
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) $ (0.00 )   $ (0.01 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 1.0     $ 1.0  
       
Full Year 2019 Financial Summary      
       
(in millions, except per share amounts) December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
  (Unaudited)
Revenues $ 101.7     $ 83.7  
Gross Profit $ 17.4     $ 15.3  
Gross Profit Margin   17.1 %     18.2 %
Operating Expenses $ 16.5     $ 15.5  
Income (Loss) from Operations $ 0.9     $ (0.2 )
Net Income (Loss) $ 0.2     $ (1.5 )
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) $ 0.0     $ (0.02 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.6     $ 1.8  


The following statements are forward-looking, and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under the “Safe Harbor Statement” below.

Financial Outlook
For the first quarter ending March 31, 2020, the company currently expects revenues of $26.0 million to $31.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 19% to 42%. The company also expects adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million to $0.9 million. The company’s financial outlook is based on current expectations.

Management Commentary
“2019 concluded with a strong performance in the fourth quarter in large part due to the successful execution of our sales strategy and our ability to effectively scale along with the growing needs of our customers while maintaining an efficient and effectively operated organization,” said WidePoint’s CEO, Jin Kang. “From a financial perspective, the quarter was highlighted by a 13% increase in revenues to $28.1 million and positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million, which marks our tenth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. Operationally, we continued to ramp up our work on the U.S. Census project, strengthened our relationships with our system integrator partners, and received an intent to award notice for a sole source interim contract from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“For the full year, we either met or exceeded our financial expectations as we recognized record revenues of $101.7 million, while driving record adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 million, and GAAP net income profitability. These results, coupled with the fact that we generated $5.9 million in cash from operations, indicate that we continue to successfully achieve our primary goal of simultaneously improving the top and bottom lines as we help large enterprises navigate the complexities of the mobile landscape.

“Overall, 2019 was another successful year for WidePoint that gave us solid momentum going into 2020, in large part, due to the census and NASA NEST projects, which are now running at full speed. We’re fortunate to have a stable and profitable business, as well as a resilient customer base that should be able to weather the current dynamic market conditions relatively well. While no industry is immune to the effects of COVID-19, we serve predominantly large federal and commercial enterprises, for whom our solutions are a critical component to manage their mobile workforces. These characteristics coupled with our ongoing projects give us good visibility in the near-term and confidence in our ability to drive profitable growth over the long term.” 

Conference Call
WidePoint management will hold a conference call today (March 24, 2020) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results.

WidePoint President and CEO Jin Kang, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Jason Holloway, and Executive Vice President and CFO Kellie Kim will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

U.S. dial-in number: 844-369-8770
International number: 862-298-0840

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.    

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 7, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010
International replay number: 919-882-2331
Replay ID: 33479

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
WidePoint uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is included on the schedules attached hereto.               

        FISCAL YEAR ENDED   THREE MONTHS ENDED
        DECEMBER 31,   DECEMBER 31,
          2019       2018       2019       2018  
                 
NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 226,300     $ (1,456,500 )     $ (33,800 )   $ (412,100 )
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to EBITDA:              
  Depreciation and amortization   1,910,600       1,307,900       481,500       192,800  
  Amortization of deferred financing costs   5,000       17,000       1,200       1,200  
  Income tax provision (benefit)   392,700       1,193,300       265,900       1,147,600  
  Interest income   (5,400 )     (6,800 )     (600 )     (500 )
  Interest expense   305,600       62,300       78,400       5,600  
                     
EBITDA   $ 2,834,800     $ 1,117,200     $ 792,600     $ 934,600  
Other adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA:              
  Provision for doubtful accounts   22,000       4,800       (1,500 )     10,900  
  Gain on sale of assets held for sale   -       -       -       -  
  Loss on disposal of leasehold improvements   -       -       -       -  
  Severance and exit costs   -       -       -       -  
  Lease account impact on EBITDA              
  Stock-based compensation expense   718,000       683,400       181,200       90,300  
                     
Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,574,800     $ 1,805,400     $ 972,300     $ 1,035,800  
          3.5 %     2.2 %        



Safe Harbor Statement
The information contained in any materials that may be accessed above was, to the best of WidePoint Corporations’ knowledge, timely and accurate as of the date and/or dates indicated in such materials. However, the passage of time can render information stale, and you should not rely on the continued accuracy of any such materials. WidePoint Corporation has no responsibility to update any information contained in any such materials. In addition, you should refer to periodic reports filed by WidePoint Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information regarding the risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements made in such materials are subject. Such risks and uncertainties may cause WidePoint Corporation’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher
949-574-3860
WYY@gatewayir.com


WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

         
  DECEMBER 31,   DECEMBER 31,  
    2019       2018    
     
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,879,627     $ 2,431,892    
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts        
of $126,235 and $106,733 in 2019 and 2018, respectively   14,580,928       11,089,315    
Unbilled accounts receivable   13,976,958       9,566,170    
Other current assets   1,094,847       1,086,686    
         
Total current assets   36,532,360       24,174,063    
         
NONCURRENT ASSETS        
Property and equipment, net   681,575       1,012,684    
Operating lease right of use asset, net   5,932,769       -    
Intangibles, net   2,450,770       3,103,753    
Goodwill   18,555,578       18,555,578    
Other long-term assets   140,403       209,099    
         
Total assets $ 64,293,455     $ 47,055,177    
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Accounts payable $ 13,581,822     $ 7,363,621    
Accrued expenses   14,947,981       10,716,438    
Deferred revenue   2,265,067       2,072,344    
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   599,619       107,325    
Current portion of other term obligations   133,777       192,263    
         
Total current liabilities   31,528,266       20,451,991    
         
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES        
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   5,593,649       122,040    
Other term obligations, net of current portion   -       73,952    
Deferred revenue, net of current portion   363,560       466,714    
Deferred tax liability   1,868,562       1,523,510    
         
Total liabilities   39,354,037       22,638,207    
         
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares        
authorized; 2,045,714 shares issued and none outstanding   -       -    
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 110,000,000 shares        
  authorized; 83,861,453 and 84,112,446 shares        
issued and outstanding, respectively   83,861       84,113    
Additional paid-in capital   95,279,114       94,926,560    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (242,594 )     (186,485 )  
Accumulated deficit   (70,180,963 )     (70,407,218 )  
         
Total stockholders’ equity   24,939,418       24,416,970    
         
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 64,293,455     $ 47,055,177    
         


WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

                     
        YEARS ENDED   THREE MONTHS ENDED
        DECEMBER 31,   DECEMBER 31,
          2019       2018       2019       2018  
                     
REVENUES $ 101,720,247     $ 83,678,896       $ 28,093,252     $ 24,760,579  
COST OF REVENUES (including amortization and depreciation of              
  $922,455 and $892,314, respectively)   84,342,282       68,409,219       23,339,895       20,275,135  
                     
GROSS PROFIT   17,377,965       15,269,677       4,753,357       4,485,444  
          17 %     18 %     17 %     18 %
OPERATING EXPENSES              
  Sales and marketing   1,659,875       1,743,693       444,319       376,704  
  General and administrative expenses (including share-based              
    compensation of $717,987 and $683,404, respectively)   13,844,689       13,301,052       3,774,306       3,263,148  
  Depreciation and amortization   988,146       415,337       257,241       102,574  
                     
      Total operating expenses   16,492,710       15,460,082       4,475,866       3,742,426  
                     
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS   885,255       (190,405 )     277,491       743,018  
                     
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME              
  Interest income   5,355       6,797       594       458  
  Interest expense   (310,582 )     (79,540 )     (79,599 )     (8,009 )
  Other income   38,877       (2 )     33,553       (5 )
                     
      Total other expense   (266,350 )     (72,745 )     (45,452 )     (7,556 )
                     
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION   618,905       (263,150 )     232,039       735,462  
INCOME TAX PROVISION   392,650       1,193,326       265,834       1,147,583  
                     
NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 226,255     $ (1,456,476 )     $ (33,795 )   $ (412,121 )
                     
BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $ 0.003     $ (0.017 )   $ (0.000 )   $ (0.005 )
                     
BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING   83,974,536       83,274,171       83,940,968       83,788,535  
                     
DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $ 0.003     $ (0.017 )   $ (0.000 )   $ (0.005 )
                     
DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING   84,010,285       83,274,171       83,976,717       83,788,535  
                     

Primary Logo

