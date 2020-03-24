ATLANTIC AMERICAN CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS FOR 2019

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic American Corporation (Nasdaq- AAME) today reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $1.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, up from $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in net income was primarily attributable to an increase in unrealized gains on equity securities recognized in net income of $6.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in realized investment gains of $4.3 million and $0.6 million increase in operating loss. Premiums for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 3.0% to $46.7 million compared to $45.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, as premiums in the property and casualty operations increased 7.8% while the life and health operations increased slightly, as compared to 2018.



For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, as compared to $0.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in net loss was primarily attributable to an increase in unrealized gains on equity securities recognized in net income of $7.7 million, partially offset by decreases in realized gains of $3.6 million and an increase in operating loss of $3.6 million. Total premiums during 2019 increased 5.2% to $181.9 million from $172.9 million in 2018, as premiums in the property and casualty operations increased 9.1% while the life and health operations increased 3.5%, as compared to 2018.

Commenting on the results, Hilton H. Howell, Jr., chairman, president and chief executive officer, stated, “We are delighted with the performance of our property and casualty operations, reporting year over year premium growth accompanied by a significant improvement in operating income. And while profitability in the life and health operations were strained due to prior expansion of our Medicare supplement business, I believe we reached the nadir of this cycle during 2019 and expect a positive trend for 2020 and beyond.”

Atlantic American Corporation is an insurance holding company involved through its subsidiary companies in specialty markets of the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. Its principal insurance subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company, American Safety Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company and Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company.

Note regarding non-GAAP financial measure: Atlantic American Corporation presents its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the Company may present, in its public statements, press releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP financial measures such as operating income (loss). Management believes operating income (loss) is a useful metric for investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others because it isolates the “core” operating results of the Company before considering certain items that are either beyond the control of management (such as income tax expense, which is subject to timing, regulatory and rate changes depending on the timing of the associated revenues and expenses) or are not expected to regularly impact the Company’s operating results (such as any realized and unrealized investment gains (losses), which are not a part of the Company’s primary operations and are, to a limited extent, subject to discretion in terms of timing of realization). The financial data attached includes a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company’s definition of operating income (loss) may differ from similarly titled financial measures used by others. This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Note regarding Private Securities Litigation Reform Act: Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks detailed from time to time in statements and reports that Atlantic American Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information contact: J. Ross Franklin Hilton H. Howell, Jr. Chief Financial Officer Chairman, President & CEO Atlantic American Corporation Atlantic American Corporation 404-266-5580 404-266-5505





Atlantic American Corporation

Financial Data Three Months Ended Year ended December 31, December 31, (Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018

Insurance premiums Life and health $ 31,024 $ 30,819 $ 123,245 $ 119,124 Property and casualty 15,645 14,508 58,680 53,807 Insurance premiums, net 46,669 45,327 181,925 172,931 Net investment income 2,145 2,438 8,979 9,549 Realized investment gains, net 9 4,357 1,574 5,154 Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net 3,415 (2,947 ) 5,511 (2,194 ) Other income 51 25 190 113 Total revenue 52,289 49,200 198,179 185,553 Insurance benefits and losses incurred Life and health 23,853 23,887 99,684 93,821 Property and casualty 11,195 10,285 39,541 38,829 Commissions and underwriting expenses 11,482 10,586 45,477 39,042 Interest expense 506 540 2,130 2,037 Other expense 3,612 3,627 11,754 12,795 Total benefits and expenses 50,648 48,925 198,586 186,524 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,641 275 (407 ) (971 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 371 74 (21 ) (267 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,270 $ 201 $ (386 ) $ (704 ) Earnings (loss) per common share (basic and diluted) $ 0.06 $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Net income (loss) $ 1,270 $ 201 $ (386 ) $ (704 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 371 74 (21 ) (267 ) Realized investment gains, net (9 ) (4,357 ) (1,574 ) (5,154 ) Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net (3,415 ) 2,947 (5,511 ) 2,194 Non-GAAP Operating loss $ (1,783 ) $ (1,135 ) $ (7,492 ) $ (3,931 ) December 31, December 31, Selected Balance Sheet Data 2019

2018

Total cash and investments $ 281,530 $ 254,559 Insurance subsidiaries 274,730 235,796 Parent and other 6,800 18,763 Total assets 377,626 344,274 Insurance reserves and policyholder funds 201,906 189,048 Debt 33,738 33,738 Total shareholders' equity 118,394 101,372 Book value per common share 5.51 4.75 Statutory capital and surplus Life and health 35,546 34,214 Property and casualty 45,827 43,467



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.