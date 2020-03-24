There were 635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,678 in the last 365 days.

ATLANTIC AMERICAN CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS FOR 2019

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic American Corporation (Nasdaq- AAME) today reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.  For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $1.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, up from $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.  The increase in net income was primarily attributable to an increase in unrealized gains on equity securities recognized in net income of $6.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in realized investment gains of $4.3 million and $0.6 million increase in operating loss.  Premiums for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 3.0% to $46.7 million compared to $45.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, as premiums in the property and casualty operations increased 7.8% while the life and health operations increased slightly, as compared to 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, as compared to $0.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.  The decrease in net loss was primarily attributable to an increase in unrealized gains on equity securities recognized in net income of $7.7 million, partially offset by decreases in realized gains of $3.6 million and an increase in operating loss of $3.6 million.  Total premiums during 2019 increased 5.2% to $181.9 million from $172.9 million in 2018, as premiums in the property and casualty operations increased 9.1% while the life and health operations increased 3.5%, as compared to 2018.

Commenting on the results, Hilton H. Howell, Jr., chairman, president and chief executive officer, stated, “We are delighted with the performance of our property and casualty operations, reporting year over year premium growth accompanied by a significant improvement in operating income.  And while profitability in the life and health operations were strained due to prior expansion of our Medicare supplement business, I believe we reached the nadir of this cycle during 2019 and expect a positive trend for 2020 and beyond.”

Atlantic American Corporation is an insurance holding company involved through its subsidiary companies in specialty markets of the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries.  Its principal insurance subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company, American Safety Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company and Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company.

Note regarding non-GAAP financial measure: Atlantic American Corporation presents its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).  However, from time to time, the Company may present, in its public statements, press releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP financial measures such as operating income (loss). Management believes operating income (loss) is a useful metric for investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others because it isolates the “core” operating results of the Company before considering certain items that are either beyond the control of management (such as income tax expense, which is subject to timing, regulatory and rate changes depending on the timing of the associated revenues and expenses) or are not expected to regularly impact the Company’s operating results (such as any realized and unrealized investment gains (losses), which are not a part of the Company’s primary operations and are, to a limited extent, subject to discretion in terms of timing of realization).  The financial data attached includes a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure.  The Company’s definition of operating income (loss) may differ from similarly titled financial measures used by others.  This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Note regarding Private Securities Litigation Reform Act: Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks detailed from time to time in statements and reports that Atlantic American Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

     
For further information contact:    
J. Ross Franklin   Hilton H. Howell, Jr.
Chief Financial Officer   Chairman, President & CEO
Atlantic American Corporation   Atlantic American Corporation
404-266-5580   404-266-5505
     


 
Atlantic American Corporation
Financial Data
       
  Three Months Ended   Year ended
  December 31,   December 31,
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data) 2019
   2018
   2019
   2018
Insurance premiums              
Life and health $ 31,024     $ 30,819     $ 123,245     $ 119,124  
Property and casualty   15,645       14,508       58,680       53,807  
Insurance premiums, net   46,669       45,327       181,925       172,931  
               
Net investment income   2,145       2,438       8,979       9,549  
Realized investment gains, net   9       4,357       1,574       5,154  
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net   3,415       (2,947 )     5,511       (2,194 )
Other income   51       25       190       113  
               
Total revenue   52,289       49,200       198,179       185,553  
               
Insurance benefits and losses incurred              
Life and health   23,853       23,887       99,684       93,821  
Property and casualty   11,195       10,285       39,541       38,829  
Commissions and underwriting expenses   11,482       10,586       45,477       39,042  
Interest expense   506       540       2,130       2,037  
Other expense   3,612       3,627       11,754       12,795  
               
Total benefits and expenses   50,648       48,925       198,586       186,524  
               
Income (loss) before income taxes   1,641       275       (407 )     (971 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   371       74       (21 )     (267 )
               
Net income (loss) $ 1,270     $ 201     $ (386 )   $ (704 )
               
Earnings (loss) per common share (basic and diluted) $ 0.06     $ 0.01     $ (0.04 )   $ (0.05 )
               
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure              
               
Net income (loss) $ 1,270     $ 201     $ (386 )   $ (704 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   371       74       (21 )     (267 )
Realized investment gains, net   (9 )     (4,357 )     (1,574 )     (5,154 )
Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net   (3,415 )     2,947       (5,511 )     2,194  
               
Non-GAAP Operating loss $ (1,783 )   $ (1,135 )   $ (7,492 )   $ (3,931 )
                       
                       
  December 31,   December 31,        
Selected Balance Sheet Data 2019
   2018
        
               
Total cash and investments $ 281,530     $ 254,559          
Insurance subsidiaries   274,730       235,796          
Parent and other   6,800       18,763          
Total assets   377,626       344,274          
Insurance reserves and policyholder funds   201,906       189,048          
Debt   33,738       33,738          
Total shareholders' equity   118,394       101,372          
Book value per common share   5.51       4.75          
Statutory capital and surplus              
Life and health   35,546       34,214          
Property and casualty   45,827       43,467          
               

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.