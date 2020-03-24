Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market To Reach USD 23.65 Billion By 2026 | Reports and Data

The expansion of retail food chains, demand for frozen food, technological innovations in the packaging industry, government initiatives is the key factors contributing to the growth of the Individual Quick Freezing market during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Individual Quick Freezing market was valued at USD 15.89 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 23.65 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.85%. The primary consideration for deep-freezing is the rate at which the temperature of the food is reduced, whether it is meat, vegetables, or baked products. Longer the freezing process takes, the more time there is for the water moslecules contained in the food to come together to form large ice crystals. These can pierce the cell membranes and damage the tissue, with the result that the frozen food loses its form and structure while vitamins, nutrients, and flavors are also lost.



Growing consumer demand for ready to eat meals across the globe is propelling the individual quick freezing (IQF) industry, and the increasing availability of non-seasonal food commodities is expected to have a strong influence on the individual quick freezing (IQF) industry. Furthermore, the development and expansion of retail food chains in the advanced countries are also predicted to influence the individual quick freezing (IQF) industry significantly. Increasing government initiatives to minimize food wastage is forecasted to produce more possibilities for key players in the industry.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2664

The benefits of this method of preparing frozen food are that the process isn't time-consuming. The exact time depends on the type of IQF freezer and the product. The short freezing prevents the formation of large ice crystals in the product's cells, which makes the product to be in its shape, color, smell, and taste after defrosting, to a far greater extent. An added advantage of IQF technology is its ability to separate units of the products during freezing, which produces higher quality product compared to block freezing. This advantage is also vital for food sustainability, as the consumer can defrost and use the exactly needed quantity. The greenhouse gas discharges during the production process are one of the main restraining aspects of the industry.

Rising consumer preference towards longer shelf-life, healthy food, and technological innovations in packaging will additionally fuel the expansion of the IQF fruits and vegetable market. Growing demand from food manufacturers to preserve food products for an extended period of your time for usage as an ingredient in final products is another primary expanding the IQF fruits and vegetable market.

Europe's regional market growth is often attributed to the high consumption of frozen foods products by the people within the region. As continuous research and development is required in this sector to induce the demand and maintain a firm's position in global market, Linde introduces new freezer in Quick Freezing at IPPE(International Production & Processing Expo)2018, The new CRYOLINE CWI CRYOWAVETM impingement freezer integrates the advantages of CRYOWAVE product agitation with impingement cryogenic gas flow into a single high-capacity solution, ideal for crusting or individually quick chilling (IQF) sliced and diced chicken, chicken wings, meatballs, sausages, and pizza toppings. The high-efficiency freezer can decrease operating costs and increase output or productivity. It also considerably decrease dehydration losses, which leads to improvements in product weight and overall yield.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on product, IQF fruits and vegetable markets cover the maximum segment as technological advancements and benefits of IQF fruits and vegetables has resulted in easy accessibility and affordability to the shoppers. The fast-paced routine has headed the consumer's inclination towards hygienic and no chemically altered fruit and vegetable products that eradicate the typical troubles of chopping and cleaning, thereby driving the IQF fruits and vegetable market on a more significant basis.

The North American segment is anticipated to grow at a very healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The countries covered within the North American area are expected to be the fastest-growing markets for individual quick chilling, due to the growing amount of investments in various technologies of food processing by different individual quick chilling equipment manufacturers and exposure to consumer preference for brand's unique taste, and zest is anticipated to drive this particular quick freezing (IQF) market over the following few years in North America.

Key participants include MAREL (Iceland), JBT (US), Products and Chemicals (US), Air Liquide (France), GEA (Germany), The Linde Group (Germany), Air and Messer Group (Germany). The other companies which are profiled include PATKOL (Thailand), OctoFrost Group (Sweden), Cryogenic Systems Equipment (US), Starfrost (UK), and Scanico (Denmark). For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Individual quick freezing market based on

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2664

Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Spiral freezer

Tunnel freezer

Box freezer

Others (blast and plate freezers)

Processing Stages (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pre-processing

Freezing

Packaging

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Mechanical IQF

Cryogenic IQF

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Fruits & vegetables

Seafood

Meat & poultry

Dairy products

Convenience food

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/individual-quick-freezing-iqf-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.