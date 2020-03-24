Branded Back Wall Pop-Up Delivered to Your Door

E&E Exhibit Solutions Offers a Quick, Customizable Solution for Remote Employees

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E&E Exhibit Solutions, a one-stop trade show and event company, now offers a timely solution for those employees working from home. In the wake of COVID-19, many companies have their employees work from home. For those employees who are involved in webinars, virtual meetings, podcasts and other online conversations, finding an appropriate backdrop in their home can be a challenge. E&E introduces the branded back wall pop-up which can be customized with your company logo and brand imaging.



“In an effort to keep employees safe and healthy, companies around the country are being forced to create a remote workforce,” said Daniel Chaddock, President. “Employees are challenged to find a professional-looking space, free from their personal belongings that can serve as a work-appropriate backdrop for virtual meetings, online training, and customer conference calls. Our branded back walls are the perfect solution.”

The portable pop-up walls can be customized with specific company colors, logo and messaging. Electronic files featuring your company’s specific branding can be applied to a selection of portable, pop-up walls. These walls are then packaged and shipped directly to the home of your employee.

“Working from home no longer assumes a less than professional environment,” said Cynthia Chaddock, CFO/Director of Marketing. “There has been a marked increase in the number of podcasts and YouTube channel videos being created during this time of self-imposed quarantine. While we flatten the curve of COVID-19, we can raise the professional image of your employees with a portable, pop-up wall.”

Visit E&E Exhibit Solutions rental website, www.RentExhibitsUSA.com/branded-back-walls-home-office/ to learn more and to view images of the branded back walls home office as well as the selection of temporary walls and sealed safety tents .

E&E Exhibit Solutions currently operates three locations in the greater Tempe/Chandler Arizona areas. The main showroom is located at 1365 W. Auto Dr. Tempe, AZ 85284. For more information visit www.ExhibitsUSA.com .

About E&E Exhibit Solutions®

Since 1995, the one-stop trade show displays and corporate event professionals at www.ExhibitsUSA.com and www.RentExhibitsUSA.com have been working with businesses to create award-winning, memorable and effective solutions for exhibits, events and environments.

Contact Information: 800-709-6935 info@ExhibitsUSA.com .







