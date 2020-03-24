LM Launches Facebook Page
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Legacy Management (LM) has launched a Facebook page. LM will use this page to share updates on its daily work, notices about upcoming events, interesting facts and trivia, scenic and historic photos, and other information.
LM will also use the platform to communicate updates on how the office is following guidance from federal, state, and local public health authorities in response to coronavirus (COVID-19) and continuing its long-term stewardship activities during this difficult time.
Please visit LM on Facebook.
