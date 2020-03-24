Los Angeles Co-working Space Founders Launch the World’s 1st 24-Hour Virtual Co-working Community for Entrepreneurs

VirtualCoworking.community kicks-off with a week of launch events beginning Friday, March 27, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, March 27, 2020, the World’s 1st 24 Hour Virtual Coworking Community for Entrepreneurs will launch with individuals from around the globe gathering to collaborate, exchange expertise and ultimately grow their businesses. Entrepreneurs in every business sector can join and engage with like-minded individuals in live, virtual suites with experts and forums. Membership is tiered and features include access to a global entrepreneurial mastermind, top-tier business leaders, coaching, a global business directory, webinars and special events. VirtualCoworking.community will host a series of launch week events Friday, March 27th - Friday, April 3rd at 9:00 AM PST daily, featuring special guest CEOs from around the world. To learn more and to reserve a virtual seat at the launch, visit www.VirtualCoworking.community “Entrepreneurs and employees are being forced to work from home while we combat the COVID-19 pandemic. But now is not the time to get discouraged or lose focus,” shares Matthew Newman, the Founder and CEO of All In Coworking of Inglewood , California. “We have an opportunity to seize the extra time we have and use it to pursue our dreams wholeheartedly. VirtualCoworking.community provides an affordable, virtual space where entrepreneurs worldwide can exchange expertise, collaborate and gather knowledge and tools to take their business to the next level. Consider it global networking 24/7,” states Newman.The first community of its kind, the around-the-clock coworking community concept has been a passion of Olivia Jade Khoury, the founder of ntflwr ™ coworking for women, for years. “There was an entrepreneurial segment that I felt was being neglected, and that was the group of female solo-entrepreneurs working to build their dreams at night after working their full-time job during the day. There was no coworking space tailored to them—so I started ntflwr™ a nomadic creative house for women— and we began in small cafes,” says Olivia Jade.Virtual Coworking consists of seven suites: Global Entrepreneurial Mastermind; Business & Marketing; Fitness & Wellness; Tech; Arts; Culture; and Spirituality— each with a 24/7 live stream where individuals can convene and collaborate anytime, day or night.Allen Thornton, Founder and CEO of Grant Source in Houston, Texas, who is also a co-founder in the Virtual Coworking venture, works with large organizations, entrepreneurs and nonprofits daily. He emphasizes the need for organizations to be agile and open to pivoting their strategies during this season. “The market conditions cannot put us out of business, only a lack of creativity can. It’s important to maintain momentum—and being around a community of like-minded people who want to change the game—is key. We will be partnering with physical co-working spaces, start-up development organizations and accelerators around the globe.” Thornton comments.About VirtualCoworking.CommunityVirtualCoworking.community is a user-friendly virtual community where entrepreneurs collaborate and exchange expertise around the world 24/7. Virtual Coworking was launched in March of 2020 by two entrepreneurs seeking to create an alternative coworking environment to comply with the government’s “shelter-in-place” requirements. Matthew Newman, the Founder and CEO of All In Coworking of Inglewood in California and Allen Thornton, Founder and CEO of Grant Source in Houston, Texas, conceived the idea, collaborated with Olivia Jade—the Founder of ntflwr™ creative house for women— and in less than 24 hours, VirtualCoworking.community was birthed. The online community consists of seven suites— each with a 24/7 live stream where individuals can convene and collaborate anytime, day or night. Membership is tiered and features include access to a global entrepreneurial mastermind, top-tier business leaders, coaching, a business directory, webinars and special events. To join the community, visit www.VirtualCoworking.community. For media inquiries, contact Anita Lane at 313.447.9083 or AnitaSLane@SenseiCommunications.com.



