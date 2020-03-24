Coronavirus - Africa: Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali, distributes Jack Ma and Alibaba Group contributions towards coronavirus testing and response
PM Abiy Ahmed Ali in collaboration with the AfricaCDC start distributing JackMa and AlibabaGroup contributions 2 enhance countries' capacities for testing and responce in all African MS. Uganda, Sudan South, Sudan, Tanzania, Kenya and Djibouti have received their supplies todayDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).
