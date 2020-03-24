Coronavirus in Africa: 43 Countries with positive cases 2,046 (24 March 2020 – 10:00 am EAT)
Countries (43) and with positive cases (2,046): Algeria (230), Angola (2), Benin (5), Burkina Faso (114), Cameroon (56), Cape Verde (3), Central African Republic (4), Chad (3), Congo (4), Côte d'Ivoire (25), Djibouti (3), DRC (45), Egypt (366), Equatorial Guinea (9), Eritrea (1), Eswatini (5), Ethiopia (12), Gabon (6), Gambia (2), Ghana (27), Guinea (4), Kenya (25), Liberia (3), Madagascar (17), Mauritius (36), Mauritania (2), Morocco (143), Mozambique (1), Namibia (4), Niger (2), Nigeria (42), Rwanda (36), Senegal (86), Seychelles (7), Somalia (1), South Africa (554), Sudan (3), Tanzania (12), Togo (18), Tunisia (114), Uganda (9), Zambia (3), Zimbabwe (2).
Countries (13) with deaths (58): Algeria (17), Burkina Faso (4), DRC (2), Egypt (19), Gabon (1), Gambia (1), Ghana (2), Mauritius (2), Morocco (4), Nigeria (1), Sudan (1), Tunisia (3), Zimbabwe (1)
Countries (14) with recoveries (189): Algeria (77), Burkina Faso (5), Cameroon (2), Côte d’Ivoire (2), DRC (1), Egypt (68), Ethiopia (4), Ghana (1), Morocco (5), Nigeria (2), Senegal (8), South Africa (12), Togo (1), Tunisia (1)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).
