Coronavirus - Cameroon : First death from COVID-19 in Cameroon

Unfortunately, we have just recorded our first death from COVID-19 in Cameroon. This is patient 3 who came to us from Italy already very affected by the disease. Sincere condolences to his family and courage to our health professionals.

