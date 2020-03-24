Coronavirus - Cameroon : First death from COVID-19 in Cameroon

Unfortunately, we have just recorded our first death from COVID-19 in Cameroon. This is patient 3 who came to us from Italy already very affected by the disease. Sincere condolences to his family and courage to our health professionals.



