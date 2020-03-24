IOTS, RESI, FSCT, and DLPH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ GS: IOTS ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Adesto’s agreement to be acquired by Dialog Semiconductor plc. Shareholders of Adesto will receive $12.55 in cash for each share of Adesto owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-adesto-technologies-corporation .

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Front Yard’s agreement to be acquired by Amherst Residential, LLC. Shareholders of Front Yard will receive $12.50 in cash for each share of Front Yard owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-front-yard-residential-corporation .

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: FSCT ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Forescout’s agreement to be acquired by Advent International. Shareholders of Forescout will receive $33.00 in cash for each share of Forescout owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-forescout-technologies-inc-buyout .

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Delphi’s agreement to be acquired by BorgWarner Inc. Shareholders of Delphi will receive 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner for each share of Delphi owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-delphi-technologies-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

