After School Reading Programs Matter Resolved at Kansas Dept for Children and Families
Statement from the Kansas Department for Children and Families and Hysell & Wagner, LLC
are resolved.
In August of 2019, the Kansas Reading Roadmap grant to Hysell & Wagner, LLC was cancelled
as allowed under the grant. During announcement of the cancellation, certain preliminary findings from 2014-
15 draft audit were shared.
After both parties conducted due diligence, DCF and Hysell & Wagner, LLC now agree that none of the audit issues warrant further action.
Hysell & Wagner, LLC appreciates the Agency’s efforts to resolve these matters and its decision to continue funding after-school reading programs directly with Kansas school districts. DCF thanks Hysell & Wagner, LLC for its years of work helping Kansas children.
Neither party has further comment on this matter.
