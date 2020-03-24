After School Reading Programs Matter Resolved at Kansas Dept for Children and Families

Statement from the Kansas Department for Children and Families and Hysell & Wagner, LLC

After both parties conducted due diligence, Kansas DCF and Hysell & Wagner, LLC now agree that none of the audit issues warrant further action.” — Kansas Department for Children and Families & Hysell & Wagner. LLC

TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) and Hysell & Wagner, LLC, announced that they have entered into an agreement under which each party agrees that all issues with the 2014-15 draft auditare resolved.In August of 2019, the Kansas Reading Roadmap grant to Hysell & Wagner, LLC was cancelledas allowed under the grant. During announcement of the cancellation, certain preliminary findings from 2014-15 draft audit were shared.After both parties conducted due diligence, DCF and Hysell & Wagner, LLC now agree that none of the audit issues warrant further action.Hysell & Wagner, LLC appreciates the Agency’s efforts to resolve these matters and its decision to continue funding after-school reading programs directly with Kansas school districts. DCF thanks Hysell & Wagner, LLC for its years of work helping Kansas children.Neither party has further comment on this matter.



