There were 643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,699 in the last 365 days.

After School Reading Programs Matter Resolved at Kansas Dept for Children and Families

Statement from the Kansas Department for Children and Families and Hysell & Wagner, LLC

After both parties conducted due diligence, Kansas DCF and Hysell & Wagner, LLC now agree that none of the audit issues warrant further action.”
— Kansas Department for Children and Families & Hysell & Wagner. LLC
TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) and Hysell & Wagner, LLC, announced that they have entered into an agreement under which each party agrees that all issues with the 2014-15 draft audit
are resolved.

In August of 2019, the Kansas Reading Roadmap grant to Hysell & Wagner, LLC was cancelled
as allowed under the grant. During announcement of the cancellation, certain preliminary findings from 2014-
15 draft audit were shared.

After both parties conducted due diligence, DCF and Hysell & Wagner, LLC now agree that none of the audit issues warrant further action.

Hysell & Wagner, LLC appreciates the Agency’s efforts to resolve these matters and its decision to continue funding after-school reading programs directly with Kansas school districts. DCF thanks Hysell & Wagner, LLC for its years of work helping Kansas children.

Neither party has further comment on this matter.

Andrew Hysell
Reading Roadmap
+1 203-570-7560
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.