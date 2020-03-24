National Floors Direct Products Healthy Home Certified

ASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your home is your sanctuary. In addition to creating a comfortable, beautiful space in which to live, entertain, and raise your family, it is also essential to ensure your home environment is clean and safe. National Floors Direct , a direct-to-consumer specialty flooring provider, goes above and beyond to help their customers. In addition to providing in-home estimates and next-day installation on thousands of premium products, they also promise all of their hard flooring surfaces are Healthy Home Certified. This means National Floors Direct’s selection of luxury vinyl, laminate, and hardwood flooring products meet strict U.S. guidelines for human health and environmental protection.Their certifications include FLOORSCOREthe most widely recognized indoor air quality certification for hard surface flooring materials, adhesives, and underlayment, which was developed with SCS and the Resilient Floor Covering Institute. National Floors Direct has also earned the California Air Resources Board Phase 2 Certification, ensuring all hard flooring products meet formaldehyde emissions standards. In addition, the specialty flooring provider possesses the North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) certification, indicating flooring meets demanding performance standards. National Floors Direct is not only committed to ensuring their customers have a safe and healthy place to live and work but is also dedicated to environmental preservation and sustainability. As such, the company meets the standards set forth by the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), a life-cycle assessment based tool that indicates the environmental performance of a product, such as National Floors Direct’s laminate. The flooring supplier also carries stock made of Appalachian Hardwood Territory timber, verified by the U.S. Forest Service to be sustainably harvested.With locations in Braintree, Massachusetts, Milford, Connecticut, and Rahway, New Jersey, and a service region encompassing Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, South-eastern Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania, National Floors Direct is one of the East Coast’s most successful commercial and residential flooring providers. In conjunction with the debut of a brand new website, the company recently opened a new 60,000 square-foot distribution center to meet increasing demand. Along with expanding their commercial footprint partnering with some of New York’s most well-known businesses and developers, National Floors Direct aims to further improve their sustainability efforts while continuing to ensure their customers receive the highest quality products with white-glove service.Visit the company’s new website, https://www.nationalfloorsdirect.com/ , to peruse National Floors Direct reviews and products, or request an estimate.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.