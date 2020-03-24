Jeffrey Hussinger Shares Grocery Store Food Safety Precautions Amidst the Global Health Crisis

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the current global health outbreak, it’s always important to look at how food preparation and safety can affect consumers. Jeffrey Hussinger is in the process of obtaining a Public Health GIS certificate from the University of Illinois, Chicago. He shares food safety precautions all grocery stores should prioritize.Each Grocery Store Department has Specific RegulationsGrocery stores have different departments that carry a variety of foods, and each department has its challenges when it comes to how to handle and preserve foods. For example, the FDA recommends that all perishable foods get discarded after sitting at room temperature for two hours. Grocery store employees should have an in-depth understanding of the food requirements and safety, even if it’s not their department. According to Jeffrey Hussinger, many grocery stores need to focus on the specific food safety requirements for each department.Monitor Dairy in Real-Time Jeffrey Hussinger mentions that dairy products have even more restrictions, and grocery store management has to be aware of them. While it might seem like the only thing grocery stores have to do with dairy is keep it cold, there are more factors at play. For example, the refrigeration system of the dairy section needs real-time monitoring and an alerting system that notifies when the temperature changes. If anything goes wrong with the refrigeration system, customers run the risk of buying spoiled dairy products.Keep Track of Spoiled ProduceIn order for produce to preserve longer, it needs to be stored at the right temperature and have the proper humidity levels. As a rule of thumb, cold-season produce has to be kept at a temperature between 32 to 35 F. Also, and the warm-season temperature should be kept at 50 to 59 F. According to Jeffrey Hussinger, failure to keep the produce under the right temperature range will result in the growth of bacteria. Jeffrey J. Hussinger has held important positions in companies of diverse areas such as law firms, airlines, local government, and public health. With over 25 years of experience working in Information Systems, Jeffrey J. Hussinger has seen many trends make an appearance over the years. In recent years, he has switched his focus to public health. Jeffrey J. Hussinger also served as an active member of the Milwaukee Journal/Sentinel Readers Advisory Committee. Some of his other interests include theatre and music. Jeffrey J. Hussinger plays several musical instruments and has performed with bands for local theater groups.



