GL’s Solution for Load Testing Call Centers

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their ability to test call center performance.

GL can automatically generate hundreds of calls in a lab environment or over the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN). GLs solution can test interactive voice response (IVR), voicemail (VM) functionality , and measure voice quality.

See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/load-testing-call-centers.jpg

[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/load-testing-call-centres-newsletter.html

Tens of thousands of companies and organizations rely on call centers to fulfil their mission critical capabilities and business functions including:

911 and emergency services

Customer support

Long Distance Services

Especially now, during the coronavirus crisis, many call centers for emergency services, airlines, hotels, etc. are being overloaded by patients and customers.

“These call centers can be overloaded in disaster situations or unexpected events. Therefore, some organizations use redundant telecommunications connections to the outside world (PRI, SIP trunks, etc.). It is essential to test if these trunks properly rollover under high load,” said Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications Inc.

He further added, “Testing call volume and routing is essential for call centers to confirm uninterrupted operation. GL Communications can generate hundreds to thousands of calls through the PSTN – at a sustained call rate – to your call center to test the telecommunications infrastructure and services. These calls can be generated as a service by GL for a simple solution or directly from your lab environment by deploying the call generation test equipment.”

“Calls can be generated to any network including VoIP, TDM, and mobile. In addition to testing call capacity, GL can also test IVR traversal and VM functionality of the call center while also confirming voice quality.”

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in the most cost-effective and innovative way.



Contact:

Shelley Sharma

Phone: 301-670-4784

E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com



