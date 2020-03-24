Immunogenesis Contracts ProBioGen for Development and Large-Scale Manufacturing Services

BERLIN, Germany and HOUSTON, USA, March 24, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- ProBioGen AG today announced that Immunogenesis, Inc., a spin-off of the MD Anderson Cancer Center, University of Texas, has signed a Service Agreement for Cell Line Development, Process Development and GMP Manufacturing in 1,000 L bioreactor scale for their lead candidate in the field of Immuno-Oncology.

Immunogenesis’ first-in-class monoclonal antibody candidate with two different specificities resulted from R&D work at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, University of Texas. Using its CHO.RiGHT™ expression platform for high-titer cell line development, ProBioGen will support the development and conduct large-scale manufacturing of Immunogenesis’ promising molecule in ProBioGen’s new facility. Now, with 2 facilities in Berlin, ProBioGen is prepared to accommodate the increased demand for manufacturing.

“We are very excited to enter the development and manufacturing phase with our lead candidate”, said Michael A. Curran, founder of Immunogenesis and associate professor at the MD Anderson Cancer Center. “And with ProBioGen we found the right partner that has great scientific expertise and the ‘can-do’ mindset which we very much appreciate for this challenging step.”

Dr. Wieland Wolf, CEO of ProBioGen: “It is great to be part of the transition of the molecule to the clinic, and we are looking forward working together with Immunogenesis on the realization of their project.”

No numbers were disclosed.

About ProBioGen AG ProBioGen is a premier, Berlin-based specialist for developing and manufacturing complex therapeutic antibodies and glycoproteins. Combining both state-of-the-art development services, based on ProBioGen’s CHO.RiGHT™ expression and manufacturing platform, together with intelligent product-specific technologies yields biologics with optimized properties. Rapid and integrated cell line and process development, comprehensive analytical development and following reliable GMP manufacturing is performed by a highly skilled and experienced team. All services and technologies are embedded in a total quality management system to assure compliance with international ISO and GMP standards (EMA/FDA). ProBioGen was founded 1994, is privately owned, and located in Berlin, Germany.

About Immunogenesis, Inc. Immunogenesis seeks to develop effective immunotherapies for patients with “cold” cancers lacking in immune infiltration. Critical to this effort are novel drugs to catalyze the generation of tumor-specific T cells, to support protection and expansion of these responses, and to remodel the hostile tumor metabolic environment so that infiltrating immune effectors can flourish.

