Resident of Tampa, Skip Drish Provides 4 Water Safety Tips for Summer

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer is just around the corner and there’s no better way to beat the heat than by taking a dip or going for a boat ride. Unfortunately, while there’s much fun to be had on the water, it can also be dangerous. With thousands of unintentional drownings every year, many of them children, marine safety experts like Skip Drish of Tampa , FL, encourage everyone to be vigilant and exercise great caution when in or near water. Here are Skip Drish’s four suggestions to make your summer safe and fun.4 Water Safety Tips for Families1) Give Kids Swim LessonsLearning to swim is an essential life skill that should ideally be learned at an early age. Some parents take their babies to mommy-and-me classes as early as three months old. In addition to teaching floating, treading water, and basic strokes, swim lessons instill the importance of not panicking in an emergency situation.2) Always SuperviseEven children who know how to swim should not be left alone in the pool or at the beach, Skip Drish says. There should always be a responsible, attentive adult onsite to supervise. The supervisor should be a strong swimmer and, ideally, know CPR.3) Install BarriersIf you have a pool at home, install a barrier to ensure kids don’t sneak into the pool unsupervised. The fence should be tall enough to discourage climbing and include a child-safety lock. Also, consider putting a cover on the pool when it is not in use. This adds an extra layer of protection to prevent kids from falling in.4) Set & Enforce RulesDecks and docks can be slippery and the risk of falling is high. Make strict rules regarding no horseplay or running near the pool, onboard a boat, or at the docks. Explain to kids why these rules are important and how they are in place to keep them safe. Ensure they also don’t ride bikes or other mobile toys on these slippery surfaces as they could slide into the water. Such rules are also important for adults, particularly if you’re having a boat party.More About Skip Drish Tampa Skip Drish has had an illustrious career that includes various military, law enforcement, safety, and security positions in government, state, and local arenas, as well as success in business and construction enterprises. His resume consists of titles ranging from VIP Chief Operator of his private security firm, Investigations & Security Bureau Inc. to Military Police/Investigations (CID) (Europe) and trainer for Dignitary Operators. He has also worked in medical services and emergency response and was a Military Police/Investigations Corporal and Squad Leader in the U.S. and Europe from 1981 to 1984, for which service he received a U.S Army Medal for Heroism in the line of duty. After his military service, he worked as a police officer with the Chicago Police Department for several years.In addition to running his construction firm, contracting with charters and local police as a boat captain, and providing emergency response, first aid, security, and firearms training, Skip Drish Tampa spends time giving back to his community through various charitable endeavors.



