Head of State summons Council of Republic

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 24 - The President of the Republic, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, in the framework of the reinforcement of the measures of prevention, containing and combating the spread of COVID-19 in Angola, called the Council of the Republic for a session on the 25th of March, to the consultation of the advisers of this organ with the Head of State, on the matter. ,

On the same subject, the President of the Republic decided to hear the National Assembly, by sending to that sovereign body a Government delegation headed by the Minister of State and Head of the Security House and Coordinator of the Commission created to lead the Government's efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Angola, in order to present the state of the current situation of COVID-19 in Angola and worldwide.

Since the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Angola has registered three confirmed cases of Covid 19. The first two were reported on the 21st of this month all of the Angolans, coming from Portugal on the 17th and 18th of March.

