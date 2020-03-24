Ayr Strategies Files Audited 2019 Financial Statements

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Strategies Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRSF) (“Ayr”), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a presence in the western and eastern U.S., has filed its audited 2019 annual financial statements on SEDAR .



“We are pleased to release our audited financial statements at this early date, which speaks to the strength of our people and the robust operational and control framework we established in 2019,” said Ayr CEO Jonathan Sandelman. “Today, we have the personnel, systems and processes in place to build upon the foundation we laid over the past year. Our substantial organic growth plans are fully funded, and we have every expectation of capitalizing on M&A opportunities, which are only becoming more attractive.

“We remain on track to begin sales from our recently expanded cultivation in Massachusetts and Nevada, where we more than doubled our canopy from 27,000 square feet to 63,000 square feet. Combined with our strong balance sheet and ongoing cash flow generation, we are well-positioned to deliver strong growth in 2020.”

About Ayr Strategies

Ayr Strategies (“Ayr”) is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focusing on high-growth markets. With anchor operations in Massachusetts and Nevada, the company cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores. Ayr strives to enrich and enliven consumers’ experience every day – helping them to live their best lives, elevated.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrstrategies.com .

