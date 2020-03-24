Faction Featured in Online BrightTALK Summit: Exploring the Evolving Cloudscape

Panel and individual sessions address how to successfully deploy multi-cloud environments

Mastering Multi-Cloud Environments

In this panel discussion moderated by Jo Peterson, Vice President Cloud Services at Clarify360, Matt Wallace, CTO of Faction, will join Álvaro González, AVP of Partner Strategy and Enablement at TierPoint, to address how to master multi-cloud. The discussion will focus on aligning multi-cloud and organizational strategies; determining internal cloud competency; designing complexity and security into your strategy; creating a blueprint to determine which workloads belong in which cloud; and controlling scope and growth.

How to Unlock the Power of Data Availability with Multi-Cloud

Matt Wallace, CTO of Faction, will address how enterprises can avoid data egress charges when moving from one cloud to another. Companies can be faster, smarter, and more efficient by enabling their data assets to be simultaneously available in multiple cloud environments. Topics covered include: how multi-cloud is leveraged across industries (including media & entertainment, oil & gas, connected cars/autonomous driving, and healthcare/life science); benefits of multi-cloud, such as innovation, data agility, reduced costs, and improved employee satisfaction; how technology changes (containers and microservices, increasing cloud adoption, new hybrid platforms) impact multi-cloud strategies; and how to future-proof your strategy to enable developers and teams.

About Faction

