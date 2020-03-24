Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces Partnership with University of North Carolina Charlotte’s Niner Esports to Host Online Tournaments

/EIN News/ -- Tournaments were previously scheduled to be on campus in-person, but have been moved to online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boca Raton, Florida, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”), an established brand within the esports industry, owner and manager of multiple esports teams, including Flamengo Esports, an operator of Esports Gaming Centers, and online tournaments, announced today that it is partnering with University of North Carolina Charlotte’s (“UNCC”) Niner Esports to present multiple esports tournaments online.

Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, commented, “I am happy to announce that we are partnering with Niner Esports to convert its previously scheduled on campus in-person flagship esports event to a series of multigame online tournaments. Online tournaments exemplify Simplicity Esports’ strategy of reaching and engaging with our customer base during a time of necessary social distancing. Information and updates on the tournaments can be found on Discord as well as UNCC’s esports social medias.”

