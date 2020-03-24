Food Lion to Donate $600,000 – 6 million Meals – to Nourish and Care for Neighbors in Need Impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Retailer Supporting Relief Efforts and Meeting Increased Demand During Unprecedented Time

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds is donating $600,000, the equivalent of 6 million meals, to COVID-19 hunger relief efforts. $500,000 will be donated locally to community partners in the towns and cities Food Lion serves to help feed students who depend on receiving nutritious meals at school, seniors with limited resources and other neighbors in need impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The additional $100,000 will be donated to Feeding America® to support its overall COVID-19 response efforts.



"Nourishing our neighbors is core to everything we do, and we know that many of our neighbors have been tremendously impacted by the recent school and business closures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion President. “Hunger is a lot closer than you think, and that’s why we’ve always been committed to fighting food insecurity in the towns and cities we serve. That need is heightened right now, and we want our neighbors to know they can count on us during this unprecedented time. We’ll continue to stay closely connected to our community partners and ensure we do everything we can to help provide stability in the weeks and months ahead.”

Food Lion is committed to supporting our local food banks and these funds will be used on efforts such as purchasing boxes of food and supplies for delivery to seniors, nutritious lunches for children while school is out of session and other activities as needed to help relieve the burden of this pandemic in the towns and cities Food Lion serves.

To learn more about Food Lion Feeds’ efforts to fight hunger in the towns and cities Food Lion serves, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 68,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

