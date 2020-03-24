inPowered’s Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

Matching Dollar for Dollar to Help Brands Amplify COVID19 Messaging

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inPowered, the AI platform for content amplification, announced today that in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, every dollar spent by brands to promote COVID19-related content through their platform will be matched by inPowered at 100% to increase the reach and impact of their campaigns. Consumers have an immediate and urgent desire to seek out helpful information related to COVID19, and brands have an opportunity to drive relevant and resourceful conversations around COVID19 with content marketing.



“COVID19 has created an unprecedented time in history for businesses around the world,” said Peyman Nilforoush, CEO and Co-Founder of inPowered. “Our top priority at inPowered right now is to help amplify important information from brands people can benefit from, effectively cutting through the clutter of online content.”

As an example, Tito’s Vodka & Anheuser-Busch both announced producing and distributing hand sanitizer to address the current shortage. Others such as Starbucks have launched a drive-thru only business model in less than two weeks to help consumers stay safe while still enjoying a cup of coffee. Comcast is now offering free Wi-Fi, waiving data caps and late fees to ensure that no one gets disconnected.

inPowered will also provide a customized call-to-action at no charge for all amplified content related to the Coronavirus. This has already enabled inPowered’s current clients to quickly implement highly strategic COVID19 content campaigns.

“Now, more than ever, content marketing has the opportunity to help people with useful information disseminated directly from the brands that are taking meaningful action,” said Nilforoush. “We want to play a small part in helping these brands amplify their message to the greatest number of consumers who can benefit.”

ABOUT INPOWERED:

inPowered, the AI platform for content marketing, enables brands to deliver business outcomes with content. With inPowered brands are able to increase the ROI of their content investments by optimizing their advertising spend towards post-click engagement metrics and placing call-to-actions at the ideal time to convert engaged audiences. The company was founded in 2014 by Peyman Nilforoush and Pirouz Nilforoush after selling their previous company to Ziff Davis. For more information please visit www.inpwrd.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chelsea Waite, Director of Communications

(415)-968-9859

chelsea.waite@inpwrd.com



