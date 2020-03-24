Casey’s General Stores Awards Cardtronics ATM Services Agreement

Fourth-Largest Convenience Store Retailer in the U.S. Will Leverage Cardtronics for ATM Services at 2,000+ Locations

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM) today announced that Casey’s General Stores (Nasdaq: CASY) has awarded Cardtronics a multi-year agreement to provide turnkey ATM services in more than 2,000 convenience stores in 16 states.



“Cardtronics offers Casey’s an ideal combination of high-quality, reliable, innovative and secure services that will enhance our current offering to guests,” said Chris Jones, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer for Casey’s. “The comprehensive solutions provided by Cardtronics will allow us to leverage the ATMs in our stores to offer the cash services our Guests desire, both today and into the future.”

“Casey’s General Stores is a leader in its industry, and we are extremely honored that Casey’s has selected Cardtronics as its ATM solutions provider,” said Carter Hunt, Managing Director of North America for Cardtronics. “Our expansive network, technical expertise, and robust solutions platform will help Casey’s continue to expand guest convenience. We look forward to expanding our relationship, enabling Casey’s to leverage our full end-to-end suite of ATM solutions.”

About Casey’s (Nasdaq: CASY)



Casey’s General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, other assorted bakery items, and (at select stores) Casey's made-to-order sub sandwiches and salads. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com .

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)



Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at approximately 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise, and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. To learn more about Cardtronics, visit www.cardtronics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact Information:

Media Relations

Lisa Albiston

VP Public Relations and Communications

832-308-4000

corporatecommunications@cardtronics.com



Investor Relations

Brad Conrad

EVP – Treasurer

832-308-4000

ir@cardtronics.com

For more information, please visit:

www.cardtronics.com

www.allpointnetwork.com





